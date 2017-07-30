501.5
World TeamTennis Glance

By The Associated Press July 30, 2017 10:05 pm 07/30/2017 10:05pm
All Times EDT
W L Pct. GB
San Diego 7 4 .636
Orange County 6 5 .545 1
Philadelphia 6 6 .500
Springfield 6 6 .500
New York 6 6 .500
Washington 4 8 .333
Saturday’s Matches

Orange County 24, Washington 14

San Diego 21, Philadelphia 18

Sunday’s Matches

New York 25, Washington 18

Philadelphia 21, Springfield 20

Monday’s Matches

Springfield at New York, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Orange County, 9:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Matches

Washington at Orange County, 9:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Matches

New York at Springfield, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orange County, 9:05 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 10 p.m.

