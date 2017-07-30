World TeamTennis Glance

|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|San Diego
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Orange County
|6
|5
|.545
|1
|Philadelphia
|6
|6
|.500
|1½
|Springfield
|6
|6
|.500
|1½
|New York
|6
|6
|.500
|1½
|Washington
|4
|8
|.333
|3½
|Saturday’s Matches
Orange County 24, Washington 14
San Diego 21, Philadelphia 18
New York 25, Washington 18
Philadelphia 21, Springfield 20
Springfield at New York, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Orange County, 9:05 p.m.
Washington at Orange County, 9:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 10 p.m.
New York at Springfield, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Orange County, 9:05 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.