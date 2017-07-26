World TeamTennis Glance

|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|San Diego
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|New York
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Orange County
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Philadelphia
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Washington
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Springfield
|3
|5
|.375
|2
|Monday’s Games
Washington 20, Philadelphia 15
Orange County 22, San Diego 19
Springfield 23, Washington 21
New York 25, Philadelphia 18
San Diego 22, Orange County 19
Springfield at Philadelphia, Noon
New York at Washington, 7 p.m.
Orange County at New York, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Springfield, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.