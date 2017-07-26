World TeamTennis Glance

W L Pct. GB San Diego 5 3 .625 — New York 4 4 .500 1 Orange County 4 4 .500 1 Philadelphia 4 4 .500 1 Washington 4 4 .500 1 Springfield 3 5 .375 2 Monday’s Games

Washington 20, Philadelphia 15

Orange County 22, San Diego 19

Tuesday’s Games

Springfield 23, Washington 21

New York 25, Philadelphia 18

San Diego 22, Orange County 19

Wednesday’s Games

Springfield at Philadelphia, Noon

New York at Washington, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Orange County at New York, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Springfield, 8 p.m.

