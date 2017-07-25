World TeamTennis Glance

W L Pct. GB Orange County 4 3 .571 — Washington 4 3 .571 — San Diego 4 3 .571 — Philadelphia 4 3 .571 — New York 3 4 .429 1 Springfield 2 5 .287 2 Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 20, Washington 18

San Diego 21, New York 16

Orange County 25, Springfield 10

Monday’s Games

Washington 20, Philadelphia 15

Orange County 22, San Diego 19

Tuesday’s Games

Springfield at Washington, 7 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Orange County at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Springfield at Philadelphia, Noon

New York at Washington, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Orange County at New York, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Springfield, 8 p.m.

