World TeamTennis Glance

|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Orange County
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|Washington
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|San Diego
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|Philadelphia
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|New York
|3
|4
|.429
|1
|Springfield
|2
|5
|.287
|2
|Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia 20, Washington 18
San Diego 21, New York 16
Orange County 25, Springfield 10
Washington 20, Philadelphia 15
Orange County 22, San Diego 19
Springfield at Washington, 7 p.m.
New York at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Orange County at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Springfield at Philadelphia, Noon
New York at Washington, 7 p.m.
Orange County at New York, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Springfield, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.