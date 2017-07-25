501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » World TeamTennis Glance

World TeamTennis Glance

By The Associated Press July 25, 2017 12:09 am 07/25/2017 12:09am
Share
W L Pct. GB
Orange County 4 3 .571
Washington 4 3 .571
San Diego 4 3 .571
Philadelphia 4 3 .571
New York 3 4 .429 1
Springfield 2 5 .287 2
Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 20, Washington 18

San Diego 21, New York 16

Orange County 25, Springfield 10

Monday’s Games

Washington 20, Philadelphia 15

Orange County 22, San Diego 19

Tuesday’s Games

Springfield at Washington, 7 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Orange County at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Springfield at Philadelphia, Noon

New York at Washington, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Orange County at New York, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Springfield, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Storm damage on Kent Island

An early morning storm destroyed homes, toppled trees and left thousands without power. See photos of the damage.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?