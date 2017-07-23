501.5
World TeamTennis Glance

World TeamTennis Glance

By The Associated Press July 23, 2017 10:40 pm 07/23/2017 10:40pm
W L Pct. GB
Philadelphia 4 2 .667
San Diego 3 2 .600 ½
New York 3 3 .500 1
Orange County 3 3 .500 1
Washington 3 3 .500 1
Springfield 2 5 .287
Friday’s Matches

Philadelphia 23, Washington 17

San Diego 24, Springfield 16

Saturday’s Matches

Orange County 24, New York 18

Springfield 22, San Diego 20

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 20, Washington 18

New York at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Orange County 25, Springfield 10

Monday’s Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:00 p.m.

San Diego at Orange County, 9:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

