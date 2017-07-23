World TeamTennis Glance

|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Philadelphia
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|San Diego
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|New York
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Orange County
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Washington
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Springfield
|2
|5
|.287
|2½
|Friday’s Matches
Philadelphia 23, Washington 17
San Diego 24, Springfield 16
Orange County 24, New York 18
Springfield 22, San Diego 20
Philadelphia 20, Washington 18
New York at San Diego, 9 p.m.
Orange County 24, Springfield 11
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:00 p.m.
San Diego at Orange County, 9:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.