World Swimming Championships Results

|By The Associated Press
|At Budapest, Hungary
|Sunday, July 23
|Men’s 100m Breaststroke Semifinal 1
1. Cody Miller, United States of America, 59.08 0.65 Q
2. Kirill Progoda, Russia, 59.24 00.16 0.62 Q
3. Felipe Lima, Brazil, 59.48 00.40 0.71
4. Joao Gomes Jr., Brazil, 59.56 00.48 0.65
5. Giedrius Titenis, Lithuania, 59.66 00.58 0.70
6. Arno Kamminga, Netherlands, 59.76 00.68 0.65
6. Vsevolod Zanko, Russia, 59.76 00.68 0.67
8. Richard Funk, Canada, 59.92 00.84 0.63
|Men’s 100m Breaststroke Semifinal 2
1. Adam Peaty, Great Britain, 57.75 0.62 Q CR
2. Kevin Cordes, United States of America, 58.64 00.89 0.71 Q
3. Andrius Sidlauskas, Lithuania, 59.12 01.37 0.67 Q
4. Yan Zibei, China, 59.15 01.40 0.66 Q
5. Yasuhiro Koseki, Japan, 59.18 01.43 0.68 Q
6. Ross Murdoch, Great Britain, 59.23 01.48 0.63 Q
7. Nicolo Martinenghi, Italy, 59.41 01.66 0.65
8. Ilya Shymanovich, Belarus, 1:00.01 02.26 0.69
|Men’s 50m Butterfly Semifinal 1
1. Caeleb Remel Dressel, United States, 22.76 0.62 Q
2. Benjamin Proud, Great Britain, 22.92 00.16 0.65 Q
3. Henrique Martins, Brazil, 23.13 00.37 0.61 Q
4. Andrii Khloptsov, Ukraine, 23.31 00.55 0.62 Q WJ
5. Laszlo Cseh, Hungary, 23.51 00.75 0.72
6. Sabo Sebastijan, Serbia, 23.54 00.78 0.63
7. Yahor Dodaleu, Belarus, 23.71 00.95 0.63
8. Evgeny Sedov, Russia, 23.72 00.96 0.67
|Men’s 50m Butterfly Semifinal 2
1. Andrii Govorov, Ukraine, 22.77 0.64 Q
2. Nicholas Santos, Brazil, 22.84 00.07 0.61 Q
3. Joseph Schooling, Singapore, 22.93 00.16 0.59 Q
4. Tim Phillips, United States, 23.25 00.48 0.64 Q
5. Konrad Czerniak, Poland, 23.37 00.60 0.67
6. Piero Codia, Italy, 23.41 00.64 0.62
7. Mathys Goosen, Netherlands, 23.52 00.75 0.71
8. Yauhen Tsurkin, Belarus, 23.62 00.85 0.63
|Women’s 100m Butterfly Semifinal 1
1. Kelsi Worrell, United States, 56.74 0.62 Q
2. Rikako Ikee, Japan, 56.89 00.15 0.70 Q
3. Zhang Yufei, China, 57.29 00.55 0.71 Q
4. Svetlana Chimrova, Russia, 57.64 00.90 0.71 Q
5. Liliana Szilagyi, Hungary, 57.75 01.01 0.63
6. Aliena Schmidtke, Germany, 57.87 01.13 0.75
7. Brianna Throssell, Australia, 58.21 01.47 0.70
8. Lu Ying, China, 58.45 01.71 0.68
|Women’s 100m Butterfly Semifinal 2
1. Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden, 55.77 0.70 Q
2. Emma McKeon, Australia, 56.23 00.46 0.72 Q
3. Penny Oleksiak, Canada, 57.07 01.30 0.75 Q
4. Sehyeon An, Korea, 57.15 01.38 0.66 Q
5. Ilaria Bianchi, Italy, 57.95 02.18 0.67
6. Alys Margaret Thomas, Great Britain, 58.21 02.44 0.72
7. Sarah Gibson, United States, 58.48 02.71 0.74
8. Kimberly Buys, Belgium, 58.49 02.72 0.74
|Men’s 400m Freestyle Final
1. Yang Sun, China, 3:41.38 0.75
2. Mack Horton, Australia, 3:43.85 02.47 0.73
3. Gabriele Detti, Italy, 3:43.93 02.55 0.76
4. Taehwan Park, Korea, 3:44.38 03.00 0.62
5. Felix Aubock, Austria, 3:45.21 03.83 0.79
6. James Guy, Great Britain, 3:45.58 04.20 0.68
7. Zane Grothe, United States of America, 3:45.86 04.48 0.72
8. David McKeon, Australia, 3:46.27 04.89 0.74
|Women’s 400m Freestyle Final
1. Katie Ledecky, United States, 3:58.34 0.71 CR
2. Leah Smith, United States, 4:01.54 03.20 0.75
3. Li Bingjie, China, 4:03.25 04.91 0.73
4. Ariarne Titmus, Australia, 4:04.26 05.92 0.75
5. Boglarka Kapas, Hungary, 4:04.77 06.43 0.71
6. Ajna Kesely, Hungary, 4:05.75 07.41 0.76
7. Zhang Yuhan, China, 4:06.03 07.69 0.57
8. Veronika Popova, Russia, 4:07.59 09.25 0.73
|Women’s 200m Medley Semifinal 1
1. Sydney Pickrem, Canada, 2:09.17 0.72 Q
2. Siobhan O’Connor, Great Britain, 2:09.72 00.55 0.72 Q
3. Yui Ohashi, Japan, 2:10.45 01.28 0.70 Q
4. Hannah Miley, Great Britain, 2:11.20 02.03 0.68
5. Erika Seltenreich-Hodgson, Canada, 2:11.61 02.44 0.66
6. Maria Ugokolva, Switzerland, 2:12.25 03.08 0.68
7. Ye Shiwen, China, 2:13.01 03.84 0.73
8. Kotuku Ngawati, Australia, 2:14.07 04.90 0.68
|Women’s 200m Medley Semifinal 2
1. Katinka Hosszu, Hungary, 2:07.14 0.72 Q
2. Melanie Margalis, United States, 2:08.70 01.56 0.69 Q
3. Seoyeong Kim, Korea, 2:09.86 02.72 0.70 Q
4. Madisyn Cox, United States, 2:09.97 02.83 0.79 Q
5. Runa Imai, Japan, 2:10.15 03.01 0.64 Q
6. Joanna Maranhao-Melo, Brazil, 2:11.24 04.10 0.73
7. Zsuzsanna Jakabos, Hungary, 2:11.92 04.78 0.71
8. Yuliya Efimova, Russia, 2:12.88 05.74 0.68
|Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final
1. United States, 3:10.06
2. Brazil, 3:10.34 00.28
3. Hungary, 3:11.99 01.93
4. Russia, 3:12.58 02.52
5. Japan, 3:13.65 03.59
6. Canada, 3:15.25 05.19
x. Australia, DSQ
x. Italy, DSQ
|Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final
1. United States of America, 3:31.72
2. Australia, 3:32.01 00.29
3. Netherlands, 3:32.64 00.92
4. Canada, 3:33.88 02.16
5. Sweden, 3:33.94 02.22
6. China, 3:36.49 04.77
7. Japan, 3:38.24 06.52
8. Denmark, 3:38.86 07.14
