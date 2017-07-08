World Series of Poker’s championship opens in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The marquee event of the World Series of Poker kicks off this weekend in Las Vegas, bringing together pros, amateurs, athletes and celebrities.

More than 6,000 players are expected to buy into the series’ no-limit Texas Hold ‘Em Main Event. They will each risk $10,000 and put themselves through a grueling schedule in an attempt to earn a piece of the more than $60 million prize money, a gold bracelet and bragging rights.

Play begins Saturday at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino.

The nine players who make it to the end will encounter a significant change. Unlike previous years, the champion will be crowned in July, not the fall.

Actors Ray Romano and Brad Garrett are among the celebrities who already bought into the tournament.

