World Series of Poker Main Event in Vegas down to 3 players

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The marquee no-limit Texas Hold ’em main event of the World Series of Poker is down to the final three players vying for the top prize of more than $8.1 million.

Rookie Scott Blumstein is arriving at the table Saturday as the chip leader. The 25-year-old resident of Brigantine, New Jersey, has more than 226 million chips.

The players, who bested more than 7,200 others, at this point are guaranteed $3.5 million. The champion also will receive a gold bracelet made from white and yellow gold and diamonds and rubies.

Blumstein will be joined at the table by Daniel Ott of Altoona, Pennsylvania, and Frenchman Benjamin Pollak.

The 25-year-old Ott has more than 88 million chips, while 34-year-old Pollak is starting Saturday with over 45 million chips.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.