Woman who took sanctuary in church granted deportation stay

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A housekeeper and mother of four who received sanctuary in a Connecticut church has been granted an emergency stay of a deportation order that would have sent her back to her native Guatemala.

Nury Chavarria, who entered the U.S. 24 years ago, was ordered in June to leave the county by July 20.

She instead took refuge inside the Iglesia de Dios Pentecostal church in New Haven.

Gov. Dannel Malloy says U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agreed Wednesday to take another look at Chavarria’s case, and a federal judge issued the order protecting her from deportation.

The 43-year-old has four children ranging in age from 9 to 21. Her oldest child has cerebral palsy.

Chavarria had been denied asylum, but had been granted yearly stays and work permits since 2009.

