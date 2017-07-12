501.5
Woman sentenced for beating, robbing 81-year-old woman

July 12, 2017
PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — A woman who admitted she robbed and brutally attacked her boyfriend’s 81-year-old mother has been sentenced in West Virginia.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports 41-year-old Angela M. Graham was sentenced Monday to 60 years on a first-degree robbery charge and 3 to 15 years for attempted murder in the beating of Patricia Hartley.

Bluefield police said Graham and her boyfriend, 44-year-old Wayne W. Hartley, were arrested Jan. 20 after Hartley’s mother was found beaten in her home with a baseball bat and rolling pin. Her wrist also had been cut with a knife.

A detective’s incident report said that after Graham carried out the attack, she and Wayne Hartley left with a stolen debit card and withdrew cash they used to buy drugs.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Janet Williamson says Graham’s earliest possibility for parole will be in 18 years.

Information from: Bluefield Daily Telegraph, http://www.bdtonline.com

