WNBA Capsules

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Sylvia Fowles scored 18 points and the Minnesota Lynx used an 18-0 run in the third quarter to beat the Phoenix Mercury 81-66 on Sunday night.

Minnesota (15-2), off to the best start in franchise history, beat the Mercury 88-71 in Phoenix on Friday night.

Jia Perkins scored a season-high 13 points, Rebekkah Brunson added 11 and Plenette Pierson and Renee Montgomery had 10 points apiece for the Lynx.

Fowles converted a 3-point play and then made a layup to give Minnesota the lead for good and spark the decisive run that made it 67-51 when Renee Montgomery hit two free throws with 50 seconds left in the third quarter. The Lynx led by double figures the rest of the way.

Phoenix (11-8) shot 58.3 percent from the field and hit 10 of 12 free-throw attempts in the first half but made just 10 of 36 (27.8 percent) shots from the field after the break.

Rookie Yvonne Turner scored a career high 18 points for the Mercury. Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi, who combine to average more than 40 points per game, did not play for Phoenix. Griner was injured in the fourth quarter of Friday’s loss and is expected to miss 3-4 weeks. Taurasi didn’t travel with the team in order to rest.

WINGS 112, SKY 106, 2OT

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith had 26 points, Kaela Davis added a career-high 23 and Dallas overcame an 11-point deficit to beat Chicago in double overtime.

Karima Christmas-Kelly scored 17 points, Glory Johnson had 12 points and nine rebounds, and Kayla Thornton added 11 points — all in the fourth quarter and overtime — for Dallas (10-11).

Chicago’s Stephanie Dolson made a layup to tie it with 2:34 to play, but Davis and Theresa Plaisance made layups and Diggins-Smith hit two free throws as the Sky went scoreless down the stretch.

Dolson had a career-high 26 points and 10 rebounds, Jessica Breland scored a season-high 23 points and Allie Quigley added 22 for Chicago (6-13). Courtney Vandersloot had 10 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds and a career-best tying five steals.

Dallas took its first lead when Glory Johnson’s putback made it 81-80 with 2:34 left in regulation and Thornton’s offensive rebound and layup with three seconds to go forced overtime. Diggins-Smith hit a contested 3 to tie it with 2.3 seconds left in overtime.

Chicago had its three-game win streak snapped.

SUN 89, STARS 75

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Courtney Williams scored 15 points to lead a balanced Connecticut offense and the Sun beat San Antonio.

Jasmine Thomas, Jonquel Jones and Alyssa Thomas added 13 points apiece, Alyssa Thomas had nine rebounds for the Sun (12-8). They have won 11 of their last 14 after losing five of six to open the season.

Kayla McBride’s layup gave San Antonio (2-17) a seven-point lead 30 seconds into the second half, but Connecticut used a 26-4 run — during which the Stars went scoreless for nearly 3 1/2 minutes — to take a 61-46 lead seven minutes later. Williams scored 10 points during that stretch and the Sun led by double figures the rest of the way.

Isabelle Harrison led San Antonio with 17 points, McBride had 14, and Kelsey Plum added 11. Plum, the first pick in the draft and the NCAA career scoring leader, has scored in double figures in three of the last four games after failing to do so in the first 12 games of her career.

LIBERTY 88, MYSTICS 55

NEW YORK (AP) — Bria Hartley scored 15 points to help New York beat short-handed Washington.

Sugar Rodgers added 14 points coming off the bench for the Liberty (9-9), who jumped out to a 16-point lead at the end of the first quarter.

Emma Meesseman scored 19 points for the Mystics (11-9). They were missing star Elena Delle Donne because of right ankle injury.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.