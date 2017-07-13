WNBA Capsules

PHOENIX (AP) — Brittney Griner had her 10th career dunk and scored 28 points to help the Phoenix Mercury beat the Atlanta Dream 89-84 on Wednesday night.

Griner’s offensive rebound and layup extended Phoenix’s lead to 85-82 with 44 seconds left. After Elizabeth Williams’ basket at the other end, Diana Taurasi hit her sixth 3-pointer with 12.1 seconds to go for a four-point lead.

Taurasi finished with 20 points for Phoenix (11-6), which opened the fourth on a 17-6 run for a 78-73 lead.

Griner made all 10 of her free throws and Phoenix hit 22 straight free throws — a franchise record for a single game — before Camille Little missed with 2.9 seconds left.

Layshia Clarendon scored 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting and had 10 assists for Atlanta (8-9). Brittney Sykes added 16 points, and Williams grabbed 10 rebounds.

Atlanta started the third on a 19-9 spurt, with nine points by Tiffany Hayes and six by Clarendon, for a 65-53 lead.

SUN 83, STORM 79

SEATTLE (AP) — Shekinna Stricklen made a career-high seven 3-pointers to tie a franchise record, accounting for all 21 of her points in Connecticut’s victory over Seattle.

Stricklen was 7 of 10 from 3-point range. She equaled Nykesha Sales’ team record from 2000.

Jasmine Thomas added 15 points, six assists and five steals to help Connecticut (11-7) win its fifth straight. Jonquel Jones had 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Alyssa Thomas had 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Breanna Stewart had 22 points and eight rebounds for Seattle (8-10). Loyd added 17 points and six assists, and Sue Bird had 15 points and seven assists.

STARS 79, FEVER 72

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kayla McBride scored 18 points, Erika de Souza had 14 points and seven rebounds, and San Antonio beat Indiana for its first road victory.

Hamby added 13 points and rookie Kelsey Plum had career highs of 12 points, six rebounds and four assists for San Antonio (2-16). Candice Dupree scored 14 points for Indiana (7-10).

The Fever set a franchise best on kids’ day with a crowd of 12,282.

SKY 90, WINGS 84

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Allie Quigley made five 3-pointers and scored 22 points, Jessica Breland had 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Chicago beat Dallas.

Keisha Hampton added four 3s and scored 12 points. Chicago (5-12) was 12 of 25 from 3-point range.

Skylar Diggins-Smith led Dallas (9-11) with 20 points, and Allisha Gray added 18.

