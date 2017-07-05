501.5

National News

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

By The Associated Press July 5, 2017 11:03 pm 07/05/2017 11:03pm
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the “Powerball” game were:

04-09-16-54-68, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2

(four, nine, sixteen, fifty-four, sixty-eight; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

