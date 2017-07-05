Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the “Powerball” game were:
04-09-16-54-68, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2
(four, nine, sixteen, fifty-four, sixty-eight; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
Fireworks and other celebrations on the Mall drew thousands. See photos.
Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!
What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?