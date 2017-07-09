501.5
Wings-Dream, Box

July 9, 2017
DALLAS (78)

Christmas-Kelly 1-4 1-2 4, Diggins-Smith 6-14 10-10 22, Gray 5-17 3-5 15, Johnson 3-13 3-6 10, Plaisance 3-10 0-0 7, Akhator 0-2 0-0 0, Chong 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 3-10 0-0 7, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Paris 3-3 2-4 8, Thornton 1-4 2-2 5. Totals 25-77 21-29 78.

ATLANTA (98)

Clarendon 6-10 4-4 16, Hayes 6-12 6-6 19, Holmes 5-9 3-4 13, Sykes 6-17 2-2 18, Williams 6-11 1-3 13, Ajavon 1-3 6-7 8, Dantas 3-5 0-0 6, Hooper 0-1 0-0 0, Lyttle 2-7 1-2 5, Morris 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-76 23-28 98.

Dallas 23 28 10 17—78
Atlanta 25 28 25 20—98

3-Point Goals_Dallas 7-23 (Gray 2-7, Thornton 1-1, Johnson 1-2, Christmas-Kelly 1-3, Davis 1-3, Plaisance 1-4, Diggins-Smith 0-3), Atlanta 5-8 (Sykes 4-5, Hayes 1-1, Holmes 0-1, Hooper 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 44 (Johnson 13), Atlanta 34 (Sykes 8). Assists_Dallas 16 (Diggins-Smith 7), Atlanta 22 (Clarendon 8). Total Fouls_Dallas 23, Atlanta 23. A_4,019 (18,118).

