Winfrey, DuVernay tease ‘A Wrinkle in Time’

By The Associated Press July 15, 2017 2:42 pm 07/15/2017 02:42pm
A crowd of people wait to enter the D23 Expo as crews do interviews outside the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif., on Friday, July 14, 2017. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ava DuVernay says she wanted to direct an adaption of Madeleine L’Engle’s fantasy classic “A Wrinkle in Time” because she saw herself in it.

Speaking in Anaheim on Saturday at the biannual Disney fan expo, D23, DuVernay was joined on stage by her film’s cast, including Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Chris Pine and newcomer Storm Reid, who plays the film’s lead, Meg. They also showed a colorful, mind-bending teaser .

Winfrey, who was anointed a Disney Legend on Friday, cried out to the crowd of thousands that everybody gets a poster! Fans responded by chanting, “Oprah! Oprah!”

The fantasy epic was written by Oscar-winner Jennifer Lee, who wrote and co-directed “Frozen.”

It hits theaters March 9, 2018.

