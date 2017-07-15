501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » White House pitches health…

White House pitches health bill to skeptical US governors

By The Associated Press July 15, 2017 11:33 am 07/15/2017 11:33am
Share
Oklahoma Republican Gov. Mary Fallin and South Dakota Republican Gov. Dennis Daugaard, left, laugh as Fallin addresses a plenary session entitled "The Workforce of Tomorrow" on the third day of the National Governors Association's meeting Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Trump administration is trying to get support from skeptical U.S. governors for a revised health care bill before the U.S. Senate.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma made their pitch Saturday morning during a closed-door meeting of the bipartisan National Governors Association.

Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy, chairman of the Democratic Governors Association, says the mood was “tense” and “there are a lot of Republican governors who apparently have a neck problem, because they were all looking down.”

Vice President Mike Pence also addressed the governors at the Rhode Island conference Friday and met several of them privately.

Wisconsin Republican Gov. Scott Walker says he talked with Pence but declined to say if he supports the bill.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Business & Finance Congress News Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Most stolen cars of 2016

Many of the most stolen vehicles continue to be older, pre-“smart key” models. See what topped the list nationwide, and in the D.C. area.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?