White House hosts media day to tout Trump’s first 6 months

By The Associated Press July 25, 2017 9:37 am 07/25/2017 09:37am
White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci speaks to members of the media outside the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is hosting a day’s worth of live broadcasts to tout President Donald Trump’s first six months in office.

The “media day” event kicked off at 6 a.m. featuring 15 hours of live radio broadcasts from the Salem Media Group. Participating hosts include Hugh Hewitt and Joe Piscopo. Both are broadcasting from white tents set up on the White House driveway.

The White House says local TV stations and local TV affiliate groups will also participate.

Top White House aides, Cabinet members and others are discussing Trump’s first six months in office and looking ahead to health care, tax and other policies. White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and top advisers Reince Priebus (ryns PREE’-bus) and Kellyanne Conway are among those participating.

