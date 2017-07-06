Western Montana rattled by strong earthquakes

LINCOLN, Mont. (AP) — An earthquake strong enough to rouse sleeping residents more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) from its epicenter struck western Montana early Thursday.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 5.8 earthquake hit just after midnight about 6 miles (9.7 kilometers) southeast of Lincoln.

Residents in Lincoln lost power and there was a gas leak in Helena, the National Weather Service in Great Falls said on Twitter.

A magnitude 4.5 quake rattled the same general area about a half-hour later.

The Independent Record reports (http://bit.ly/2tjvI12 ) that people felt the magnitude 5.8 earthquake as far away as Bozeman, Idaho, and Great Falls.

Ray Anderson, 76, tells The Associated Press that it was the strongest seismic activity he had ever felt while living in Helena, which is about 34 miles away from the quake’s epicenter.

He said his wife told him the temblor woke up the dogs.

The U.S.G.S. reports Thursday’s quake was the eighth-strongest earthquake on record for Montana. The most recent on the Top 10 list was 12 years ago.

Musician John Mayer, a part-time Bozeman resident, took to Twitter to marvel at how long it had been since an earthquake of this magnitude had struck the area.

“Look at years and then ’26 minutes ago,'” he wrote on Twitter.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.