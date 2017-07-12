Want a governor’s mansion? You’ll need to move it

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Want to live in a governor’s mansion without being elected? Then North Dakota has a deal for you, with a catch.

The 10,000-square-foot house has served North Dakota’s first families for 57 years. The state wants to preserve it while making way for a larger $5 million mansion, but that means the old house needs to be moved no later than September.

Unpretentious and sturdy, the prairie-style brick Governor’s Residence has stood since 1960 as a metaphor for the state. Lawmakers have been trying to replace it for years, saying in part that it doesn’t dazzle visiting dignitaries and has security issues.

Capitol Facilities Manager John Boyle says proposals will be taken through Aug. 2.

A local home mover says moving such a house could cost at least $250,000.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.