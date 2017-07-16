Vigil held to remember 4 men found dead on Pennsylvania farm

YARDLEY, Pa. (AP) — Hundreds of family, friends and community members in Pennsylvania have gathered for a vigil to remember four missing young men who were killed and their remains buried on a farm.

The vigil was held Sunday night at the Garden of Reflection in Lower Makefield Township. Matthew Schuler, a former contestant on NBC’s “The Voice” and a Bucks County native, sang “Hallelujah.”

The vigil was held in honor of 22-year-old Mark Sturgis, 21-year-old Tom Meo, 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro and 19-year-old Jimi Tar Patrick.

Police found the missing men’s remains on a farm in Solebury Township last week.

The farm owners’ son and his cousin have been charged in the slayings.

In a statement given to reporters after the vigil, the grandparents of Patrick thanked investigators “who worked so long and hard to bring our boys home.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.