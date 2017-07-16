501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Vigil held to remember…

Vigil held to remember 4 men found dead on Pennsylvania farm

By The Associated Press July 16, 2017 11:38 pm 07/16/2017 11:38pm
Share
Flowers stand at the head of a driveway, Friday, July 14, 2017. in Solebury, Pa., as the investigation of four missing young Pennsylvania men continues. Lawyer Paul Lang, a defense attorney for Cosmo DiNardo, said Thursday that his client has admitted killing the four men who went missing last week and told authorities the location of the bodies. Lang says prosecutors agreed to take the death penalty off the table in return for DiNardo's cooperation. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

YARDLEY, Pa. (AP) — Hundreds of family, friends and community members in Pennsylvania have gathered for a vigil to remember four missing young men who were killed and their remains buried on a farm.

The vigil was held Sunday night at the Garden of Reflection in Lower Makefield Township. Matthew Schuler, a former contestant on NBC’s “The Voice” and a Bucks County native, sang “Hallelujah.”

The vigil was held in honor of 22-year-old Mark Sturgis, 21-year-old Tom Meo, 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro and 19-year-old Jimi Tar Patrick.

Police found the missing men’s remains on a farm in Solebury Township last week.

The farm owners’ son and his cousin have been charged in the slayings.

In a statement given to reporters after the vigil, the grandparents of Patrick thanked investigators “who worked so long and hard to bring our boys home.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Most stolen cars of 2016

Many of the most stolen vehicles continue to be older, pre-“smart key” models. See what topped the list nationwide, and in the D.C. area.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?