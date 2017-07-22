Vermont working on rule for pond use after clash

CRAFTSBURY, Vt. (AP) — The commissioner of the Vermont Environmental Conservation Department is expected to release language for a proposed rule aimed at solving a clash between a rowing center and cottage owners over use of Great Hosmer Pond.

The Craftsbury Outdoor Center has operated a rowing camp on the pond since the 1970s, also training athletes from around the world.

But cottage owners on the lake say the business is monopolizing the public body of water, preventing them from fully enjoying the long, narrow lake. One cottage dweller tells the Caledonian Record (http://bit.ly/2uGeAn8) that what most of the cottage owners want is fewer scullers on the pond and less often.

But a group formed that supports the center says many pond users are concerned that precedent-setting restrictions on non-motorized watercraft could be imposed.

The state is now considering a rule that could restrict sculling on the lake during certain times.

State environmental scientist Angela Shambaugh said the department was in the process of finalizing a draft rule.

“We had hoped for a community solution, and that has not been easy to achieve,” she said. “There have been a lot of folks that have been trying really hard, but it hasn’t come together yet.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.