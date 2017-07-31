501.5
Utility votes to stop building billion-dollar nuke reactors

By The Associated Press July 31, 2017 1:02 pm 07/31/2017 01:02pm
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s state-owned public utility has voted to stop construction on two billion-dollar nuclear reactors.

The reactors were set to be among the first new nuclear reactors built in the U.S. in decades, but the vote by Santee Cooper’s board on Monday likely ends their future.

Santee Cooper owns 45 percent of the project. South Carolina Electric & Gas owns 55 percent. That utility planned to update state regulators on Tuesday.

The project has been shrouded in doubt since earlier this year, when primary contractor Westinghouse filed for bankruptcy protection.

The utilities announced last week that Westinghouse’s parent company, Toshiba Corp., agreed to jointly pay them $2.2 billion regardless of whether the reactors are ever completed.

The reactors were planned for the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station north of Columbia.

