Utah plane crash came 15 years after brother’s air death

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Friends say a Utah pilot killed with three others when a plane crashed on a highway also lost a brother to an aviation accident more than a decade ago.

Mormon bishop Steve Cottle says the family is experiencing a tragic rerun of Corry Clarke’s 2002 death in a gyroplane.

His brother Layne Clarke died Wednesday after departing the same municipal airport.

Layne Clarke was traveling to Island Park, Idaho, for a vacation with his wife Diana and two friends, Perry and Sarah Huffaker. All were killed.

The plane crashed on a highway, narrowly missing cars when it barreled across lanes through a gap in traffic.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating why the plane crashed shortly after takeoff in Ogden, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Salt Lake City.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.