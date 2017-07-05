501.5

US won’t fine company for spilling radioactive sludge

By The Associated Press July 5, 2017 5:22 pm 07/05/2017 05:22pm
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The agency that regulates the U.S. nuclear industry will not fine a company for spilling radioactive sludge outside a disposal facility.

Saskatoon, Canada-based Cameco had faced a $35,000 fine from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Commission officials told the company in a recent letter that they won’t seek a fine in part because of Cameco’s efforts to prevent more leaks.

Cameco spokesman Gord Struthers said Wednesday that company officials are pleased they’ve resolved the problem to the agency’s satisfaction.

The leaks happened on two occasions, in 2015 and 2016. Both times, low-level radioactive waste leaked from trucks from a Wyoming uranium processing facility.

Workers noticed the leaks after the trucks arrived outside a Utah disposal facility. Testing found no elevated radiation along the shipment route through Wyoming, Colorado and Utah.

