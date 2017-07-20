501.5
US praises Sudan on counterterrorism despite blacklist

By The Associated Press July 20, 2017 4:26 pm 07/20/2017 04:26pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is praising Sudan for improving its counterterrorism record despite keeping it on a blacklist of countries that sponsor terrorism.

Just a day after once again labelling Sudan a “state sponsor of terrorism” in its annual terrorism report, the State Department on Thursday welcomed Sudan’s recent announcement that it remains committed to a positive dialogue with the U.S. on fighting terror.

Spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement that Sudan had taken steps to address the threat of terrorism and expressed a willingness to work with the United States and others on the matter.

Sudan was angered earlier this month when the U.S. did not entirely eliminate sanctions that had been temporarily suspended by the Obama administration. Instead, the sanctions were suspended for another three months.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

