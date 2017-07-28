501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » US: NKorea launch was…

US: NKorea launch was an intercontinental ballistic missile

By The Associated Press July 28, 2017 2:18 pm 07/28/2017 02:18pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The missile launched Friday by North Korea was an intercontinental ballistic missile, or ICBM, the Pentagon said, marking the second time this month Kim Jong Un has demonstrated a theoretical capability of striking a portion of U.S. territory.

The missile was launched on a lofted, or heightened, trajectory that limited the distance it traveled, but data collected by U.S. radars, satellites and other sensors showed that it was theoretically capable of traveling at least 5,500 kilometers on a normal trajectory. That is the minimum distance to be classified by the U.S. as an ICBM.

President Donald Trump has said he will not allow North Korea to obtain an ICBM that can deliver a nuclear warhead.

“We assess that this missile was an intercontinental ballistic missile, as had been expected,” a Pentagon spokesman, Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, said. He said it was estimated to have traveled about 1,000 kilometers, or 620 miles, before landing in the Sea of Japan.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command determined the missile did not pose a threat to North America, he said.

On July 4, North Korea launched a ballistic missile that was the judged by the U.S. to be of ICBM range — the first of its kind for North Korea. Private analysts estimated that if it had been launched on a normal trajectory, it could have reached parts of Alaska.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Government News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Photos

Presidential pets through the years

You remember Bo and Sunny and Barney, too. But what about Misty the cat, Freckles the beagle and Pushinka the mongrel offspring of the famous Soviet space dog?

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?