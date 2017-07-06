501.5
US judge blocks deportation of Iraqi nationals 2 more weeks

By The Associated Press July 6, 2017 6:57 pm 07/06/2017 06:57pm
DETROIT (AP) — A federal judge has blocked the deportation of 1,400 Iraqi nationals in the U.S. for another 14 days while he determines whether his court is the proper place to consider their fears of physical harm if they’re kicked out of the country.

U.S. District Judge Mark Goldsmith on Thursday extended until July 24 the suspension that was due to expire Monday because he hasn’t determined yet whether his court is the proper venue for the case first brought by 114 mostly Iraqi Christians rounded up in the Detroit area last month.

The Justice Department has said a U.S. District Court judge doesn’t have jurisdiction in the immigration matter.

The government says 1,400 Iraqis are under deportation orders nationwide. Most are not in custody.

