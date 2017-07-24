Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 12:20 a.m. EDT

TRACTOR-TRAILER TRAFFICKING DEATHS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Officials: Mexico, Guatemala natives on truck

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Mexican official says some Mexican nationals were among the survivors and those who died on a tractor-trailer found at a San Antonio Walmart.

Mexican Consul General in San Antonio Reyna Torres says officials are working to identify the survivors and notify family members. Torres says the consulate has been in contact with relatives both in Mexico and the U.S.

Guatemala’s foreign ministry, meanwhile, says at least two Guatemalans were on the abandoned rig.

Tekandi Paniagua, communications director for the foreign ministry, says the two male survivors told Guatemalan consulate officials that they crossed the border by foot at Laredo and boarded the tractor-trailer. They told officials their final destination was Houston.

AFGHANISTAN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Official: Suicide bomb death toll climbs to 12

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan government official says the death toll in a suicide car bombing in a western neighborhood of Kabul has climbed to 12. Another 10 people were injured in the early Monday morning attack, said Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish. All the dead and wounded were civilians, he said.

Eyewitnesses said the suicide bomber seemed to target a minibus. It wasn’t known whether the bus carried government employees but Danish said police were on the scene investigating.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

JORDAN-ISRAELI EMBASSY

Jordan army site: Violent incident near Israeli Embassy

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — A news site linked to Jordan’s military has reported a violent incident near Israel’s embassy in the kingdom’s capital of Amman.

The Hala Akhbar site reported Sunday evening that an Israeli and a Jordanian were wounded and that the incident involved a stabbing and a shooting.

The site says one of the wounded was in critical and the other in moderate condition.

A heavier-than-usual Jordanian security presence was seen near the embassy Sunday evening.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry had no immediate comment.

The incident comes at a time of mounting tensions between Israel and the Muslim world over metal detectors Israel installed at a Jerusalem shrine revered by Muslims and Jews.

Jordan is the Muslim custodian of the site. On Friday, thousands of Jordanians staged an anti-Israeli protest in Amman.

CONGRESS-RUSSIA SANCTIONS

Russia sanctions bill that defies Trump is set for key vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican-led House is set to vote soon on a sweeping Russia sanctions package that demands that President Donald Trump get Congress’ permission before lifting or easing the economic penalties against Moscow.

Lawmakers are scheduled to consider the sanctions package as early as Tuesday, and the bill could be sent to Trump before Congress breaks for the August recess. The legislation is aimed at punishing Moscow for meddling in the presidential election and its military aggression in Ukraine and Syria.

Lawmakers from both parties announced Saturday that they’d settled lingering issues with the bill. The sanctions targeting Russia, have drawn attention due to Trump’s persistent push for warmer relations with President Vladimir Putin and ongoing investigations into Russia’s interference in the 2016 campaign.

CHINA-US-STUDENT DETAINED

APNewsBreak: Senator says detained student freed in China

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A U.S. lawmaker says Chinese authorities have released an American college student who was arrested in their country a week ago after reportedly injuring a taxi driver who was roughing up his mother in a fare dispute.

The office of Montana Republican Sen. Steve Daines says police in central China freed 25-year-old Guthrie McLean early Monday, local time.

The University of Montana senior was detained July 16 in the city of Zhengzhou on charges of intentional injury.

His mother, Jennifer McLean, alleges police demanded the equivalent of $7,400 in compensation from the family and threatened to imprison her son for up to three years if they refused to pay.

Local police have declined to comment on the case.

Jennifer McLean told The Associated Press her son’s actions were justified because the taxi driver was hurting her.

OJ SIMPSON-CONFLICTS

O.J. Simpson had a ‘conflict-free life’? Not really

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When O.J. Simpson told a parole board last week that he led a “conflict-free life” before going to prison for a Las Vegas hotel-room heist, he seemed to forget some serious run-ins with the law.

Among them, a 1989 no-contest plea to beating his then-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson. Police say they arrived to find her with a battered face. She was screaming, “He’s going to kill me!”

Years later, the former football star was acquitted of her murder.

Simpson was also involved in a road-rage incident in Florida in 2000. And he went to jail for contempt in 2008.

Simpson, 70, is set to be paroled in October.

The question is: Can he stay out of trouble?

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Hamas leader praises ‘heroic’ knife attacker

JERUSALEM (AP) — The leader of the Islamic militant group that rules Gaza praised a Palestinian who stabbed three Israelis to death in their home in a phone call to the attacker’s father.

Ismail Haniyeh called the attack “heroic” Sunday and said the assailant “lifted the heads of the nation high.”

The 20-year-old Palestinian jumped over the fence of a West Bank settlement and entered a house surprising a family that was celebrating a new grandchild during their traditional Sabbath meal. He stabbed to death Yosef Salomon, 70, and his children, 46-year-old Chaya and 35-year-old Elad, while his daughter-in-law escaped to another room to shelter her young children.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a ceremony Sunday soon after the victims were brought to rest that “terror will never defeat us.”

DRUG DATABASE-PRIVACY CONCERNS

Tool to help police in opioid crisis draws privacy concern

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is the latest state amid a national opioid crisis to consider allowing police and law enforcement officials access to its prescription drug monitoring database without a court order.

Republican state Sen. Robert Singer introduced the legislation last week after discussions with a county prosecutor.

He says that the legislation will help officials target physicians who might be illicitly prescribing powerful prescription medications.

But the legislation faces powerful opponents in New Jersey, chiefly Republican Gov. Chris Christie who says he’s opposed to the idea.

The legislation has landed as states across the country are grappling with how much leeway to give officials when it comes to examining the databases.

QATAR-THE LATEST

The Latest: Turkey’s president talks Qatar in Saudi, Kuwait

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Turkey’s president has met with the ruler of Kuwait to discuss ways to end the diplomatic crisis between Qatar and four of its Arab neighbors.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan traveled Sunday evening to Kuwait for talks with the country’s emir, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Sabah, who has been mediating the dispute.

He earlier held talks with the king of neighboring Saudi Arabia. He is due to travel to Qatar on Monday.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain cut ties and transport links with Qatar in early June, accusing it of supporting extremists. Qatar strongly denies the allegation and sees the dispute as politically motivated.

