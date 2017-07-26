University professor charged with keying her neighbors’ cars

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania professor known for her expertise on consumer trends has been charged with keying her neighbors’ cars.

Bridgeville police say Duquesne University professor Audrey Guskey told them she gets upset when others park their vehicles in front of her residence.

Police have charged the marketing and communications expert with criminal mischief. They say she scratched four cars with a key and caused more than $10,000 total damage in June. Police say a neighbor set up a camera that captured Guskey damaging his girlfriend’s car June 17.

Guskey didn’t immediately respond to an email Wednesday. She doesn’t have an attorney listed in court records.

Duquesne spokeswoman Tammy Ewin said officials are “troubled and deeply disheartened” by the allegations, which “if true, would not reflect the university’s mission in any fashion.”

