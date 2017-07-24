501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Trump's new messenger says…

Trump’s new messenger says briefings back on camera

By The Associated Press July 24, 2017 3:31 pm 07/24/2017 03:31pm
Share
Incoming White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci answers questions from members of the media in the Brady Press Briefing room of the White House in Washington, Friday, July 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s new communications chief says television cameras will start rolling again in the White House briefing room.

Anthony Scaramucci — the Wall Street financier who joined the administration last week — tweeted on Monday that “the TV Cameras are back on.”

Under Press Secretary Sean Spicer — who resigned over Scaramucci’s new role — the daily press briefings had become must-see TV. But in recent weeks, Spicer moved into a more behind the scenes role, putting the briefing largely in the hands of his deputy, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who made them off-camera events.

Scaramucci said the briefings will be back on TV, noting that he discussed the move with the president.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Storm damage on Kent Island

An early morning storm destroyed homes, toppled trees and left thousands without power. See photos of the damage.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?