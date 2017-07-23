Trump’s new message guru wants ‘a more positive mojo’

501.5
By The Associated Press July 23, 2017
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s new communications adviser says it’s time to hit the “reset button.”

Appearing on Fox News Sunday, Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci pledged to begin “an era of a new good feeling” and said he hopes to “create a more positive mojo.” He also promised to crack down on information leaks and pledged to better focus the message coming from the White House.

Trump announced Friday that Scaramucci — a polished television commentator and Harvard Law graduate — would take over the administration’s top messaging job. The appointment came as the president contends with sinking approval ratings and struggles to advance his legislative agenda. The president has also been frustrated with the attention devoted to allegations of his election campaign’s connections to Russia.

