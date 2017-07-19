501.5
Trump to pick ex-diplomat, pundit for ambassador to Germany

By The Associated Press July 19, 2017 7:34 pm 07/19/2017 07:34pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — A former diplomat and television commentator is expected to be nominated as the United States’ ambassador to Germany.

Richard Grennel is President Donald Trump’s choice for the post, according to a person with knowledge of the expected nomination. That person requested anonymity to discuss a matter before it was announced.

A White House spokeswoman said Wednesday that nothing official was finalized.

Grennel was a long-serving spokesman for the United States at the United Nations during former President George W. Bush’s administration. He also appears as a foreign affairs commentator on Fox News Channel.

He would be the first LGBT ambassador nominee for Trump.

The Berlin posting is a high-profile assignment as observers closely scrutinize relations between Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

