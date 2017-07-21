501.5
Trump to host Lebanese leader amid Middle East tensions

By The Associated Press July 21, 2017 4:27 pm 07/21/2017 04:27pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump will host Lebanon’s prime minister next week.

A statement Friday from newly-named Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Lebanon’s Saad Hariri will visit the White House on July 25.

The statement says the two leaders “will discuss issues of mutual concern, including the fight against terrorism, the economy, and refugees.”

Concerns are mounting over the implications of escalating clashes at Lebanon’s doorstep between Israelis and Palestinians.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Friday that his government will freeze contacts with Israel with regard to tensions over a major Jerusalem shrine.

Trump and Hariri’s meeting may also address concerns over the support Lebanon-based Hezbollah is providing to Syria’s President Bashar Assad in his crackdown on civilians.

