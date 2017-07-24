501.5
Trump jokingly threatens to fire Price if health vote fails

By The Associated Press July 24, 2017 7:59 pm 07/24/2017 07:59pm
President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd after speaking at the 2017 National Scout Jamboree in Glen Jean, W.Va., Monday, July 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

GLEN JEAN, West Virginia (AP) — President Donald Trump on Monday jokingly threatened to fire his health secretary if a crucial vote to repeal “Obamacare” fails.

Trump told thousands of Boy Scouts at a national gathering in West Virginia that Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price “better get” the votes to begin debate on health care legislation Tuesday, lest Trump repeat his tagline from “The Apprentice,” the reality show he once starred in.

“Hopefully he’s going to get the votes tomorrow to start our path toward killing this horrible thing known as Obamacare,” Trump said, before turning to Price.

“By the way, you gonna get the votes? He better get ’em,” Trump said, adding: “Otherwise, I’ll say: Tom, you’re fired.”

The comment drew laughs from the crowd and Trump gave Price a friendly pat on the shoulder, suggesting he’d been joking. White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she’d taken the comment that way as well.

Trump spoke at the National Scout Jamboree, a gathering of more than 40,000 Scouts, leaders and volunteers. Earlier he had earlier urged Republicans to make good on their promise to repeal and replace former President Obama’s signature health care bill, tweeting that, “Republicans have a last chance to do the right thing on Repeal & Replace after years of talking & campaigning on it.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell planned to call a vote Tuesday to begin debate on the legislation, though the outcome of the crucial roll call seemed an uphill climb.

Trump also singled out West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, who has expressed reservations about the Republican health care bill.

“You better get Sen. Capito to vote for it,” he told Price, adding: “You gotta get the other senators to vote for it. It’s time.”

Topics:
Advertiser Content


