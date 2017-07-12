501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Trump intervenes to allow…

Trump intervenes to allow Afghan girls to come to US

By The Associated Press July 12, 2017 8:29 pm 07/12/2017 08:29pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump intervened to allow a group of Afghan girls into the country to participate in a robotics competition.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed the president’s intervention Wednesday.

Six female students from war-torn Afghanistan had hoped to participate in an international robotics competition this month. But their visa applications to enter the U.S. were denied twice, sparking public backlash.

The girls would have had to participate from afar from their hometown in western Afghanistan had the U.S. not reverse course.

The news was first reported by Politico.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Asia News Government News Latest News National News World News
