Trump denies disaster declaration for Dakota Access pipeline

By The Associated Press July 13, 2017 10:05 am 07/13/2017 10:05am
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The Trump administration has denied a request from Republican North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum for a “major disaster declaration” to help cover some of the estimated $38 million cost to police protests of the Dakota Access pipeline.

Burgum spokesman Mike Nowatzki says the governor was notified in May that the request had been denied. The office didn’t announce the denial until reporters asked about it this week.

The declaration would have allowed the state to pursue reimbursement for the costs it incurred during the months-long protest against construction of the pipeline.

The $3.8 billion pipeline, built and operated by Energy Transfer Partners, began moving oil from North Dakota to a shipping point in Illinois last month.

