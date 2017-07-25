501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Trump blasts newspaper's reporting…

Trump blasts newspaper’s reporting on US-Syria policy

By The Associated Press July 25, 2017 12:37 am 07/25/2017 12:37am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has assailed The Washington Post in connection with a story about termination of U.S. efforts to aid rebels fighting to oust Syria’s President Bashar Assad.

In a post on his Twitter account Monday, Trump said, “The Amazon Washington Post fabricated the facts on my ending massive, dangerous, and wasteful payments to Syrian rebels fighting Assad.”

U.S. officials told the newspaper in a story published July 19 that ending the secret program was related to Trump’s concerns about re-establishing a working relationship with Russia.

White House deputy press secretary Sarah Sanders declined at the time to discuss cessation of the program, telling reporters she didn’t know if it had come up in discussions that Trump had with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Storm damage on Kent Island

An early morning storm destroyed homes, toppled trees and left thousands without power. See photos of the damage.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?