‘True Blood’ actor Nelsan Ellis dead at 39

By The Associated Press July 8, 2017 5:18 pm 07/08/2017 05:18pm
FILE - In this Monday, July 21, 2014 file photo, actor Nelsan Ellis attends the world premiere of "Get On Up" at the Apollo Theater in New York. Actor Nelsan Ellis, best known for playing the character of Lafayette Reynolds on “True Blood,” has died at the age of 39. Ellis’ manager Emily Gerson Saines confirmed the actor died from complications of heart failure, in an email Saturday, July 8, 2017. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Nelsan Ellis, best known for playing the character of Lafayette Reynolds on “True Blood,” has died at the age of 39.

Ellis’ manager Emily Gerson Saines confirmed the actor’s death in an email Saturday. The Hollywood Reporter, which was first to report Ellis’ death, quoted her as saying the actor died from complications of heart failure.

The Illinois-born actor, who studied at Juilliard, played the role of Lafayette on the HBO drama from 2008 to 2014, and more recently appeared in the CBS detective series “Elementary.” He was also a playwright and a director.

Ellis also appeared as Martin Luther King, Jr. in Lee Daniels’ “The Butler,” and his film resume also included “The Help” and the James Brown biopic “Get On Up.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

