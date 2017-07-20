501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Trooper reels in massive…

Trooper reels in massive 650-pound tuna during fishing trip

By The Associated Press July 20, 2017 3:02 pm 07/20/2017 03:02pm
Share

RYE, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire state trooper reeled in a big fish — a massive 650-pound (295-kilogram) tuna.

Nick Cyr says he was reading a book on his boat with two lines out Tuesday in Rye when he got a bite. He tells WBZ-TV (http://cbsloc.al/2gNhuRS ) he could immediately tell it was a big fish, the biggest he’s reeled in in a decade of tuna fishing.

Cyr says the fish spun the boat in circles and dragged it for about 2 miles. After a 90-minute tug-of-war, Cyr managed to reel in the 9-foot (2.7-meter) Atlantic bluefin tuna.

This type of tuna can weigh up to 1,499 pounds (680 kilograms), though that’s rare.

He says the big check he received for the tuna will help finance what he calls his low-stress hobby of fishing.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News Trending Now
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Eastern Shore crab joints

Here's a look at where to go eat crabs on the Eastern Shore. The list is not all-inclusive. It's just a claw in the bucket.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?