Training ordnance found on new North Carolina island

By The Associated Press July 14, 2017 7:03 pm 07/14/2017 07:03pm
BUXTON, N.C. (AP) — An ordnance disposal unit has removed a World War II-era training device from a new island off the North Carolina coast.

The National Park Service says in a news release that the Hatteras Island Rescue Squad responded to a report of an old military device on the sand bar Friday.

Dare County Emergency Management requested assistance from the U.S. Navy’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit from Little Creek, Virginia. After a preliminary examination, the unit determined that the item was training ordnance, which it removed and took to Virginia for further examination and disposal.

The mile-long (1.6-kilometer-long) Shelly Island, which appeared in the spring, is separated from Hatteras Island by a few hundred feet of water no more than 5 feet (1.5 meters) deep at low tide.

