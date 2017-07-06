501.5
Train car derails at Penn Station; no reports of injuries

By The Associated Press July 6, 2017 9:47 pm 07/06/2017 09:47pm
NEW YORK (AP) — One car of a train has derailed at New York’s Penn Station, the nation’s busiest train station.

Fire department officials say it happened Thursday night.

There are no reports of injuries.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says it believes the derailment involves a New Jersey Transit train. The MTA says no Long Island Rail Road trains are affected.

NJ Transit hasn’t returned a phone message seeking comment.

The busy Northeast Corridor area around Penn Station has been beset by problems in the last few months. At least two previous derailments, a power failure, signal problems and other issues at Penn Station have pushed Amtrak to begin replacing aging tracks and other equipment and have caused numerous delays for commuters. A massive two-month repair project is set to launch Monday.

