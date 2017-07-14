501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Top House Republican says…

Top House Republican says budget plan to move ahead

By The Associated Press July 14, 2017 1:03 pm 07/14/2017 01:03pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican leader says the House is moving ahead with the party’s long-overdue budget blueprint, even as divisions between moderates and conservatives over cutting programs like food stamps threaten passage of the measure.

Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Friday that the Budget Committee will vote next week on the plan, which would spend far more money next year than President Donald Trump’s proposal. Passing the measure through the House and Senate is a prerequisite to the Republican drive this fall to overhaul the tax code.

Earlier divisions between the GOP’s defense hawks and the party’s tough-on-spending wing have been resolved, but tea party forces and Republican moderates remain at odds.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Business & Finance Congress News Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Most stolen cars of 2016

Many of the most stolen vehicles continue to be older, pre-“smart key” models. See what topped the list nationwide, and in the D.C. area.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?