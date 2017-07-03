501

Tire fire may have sparked airplane engine fire in Denver

By The Associated Press July 3, 2017 6:38 pm 07/03/2017 06:38pm
DENVER (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating after an engine of an airplane caught fire after landing at Denver International Airport.

A preliminary report to the Federal Aviation Administration indicates SkyWest Airlines, which operated the United Express airplane, reported a tire fire spread to the engine Sunday after the plane landed. The Bombardier CL600 had originated in Aspen, Colorado.

SkyWest released a statement saying all 59 passengers, along with the crew, got off the plane safely and the airline was cooperating with the NTSB investigation.

One passenger, Tyler Glasheen of Long Island, New York, told The Associated Press on Monday that he panicked when a flight attendant ordered everyone off the plane and he heard the words “engine” and “fire.”

Glasheen says his grandmother, on the other hand, was “cool as a cucumber.”

