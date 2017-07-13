501.5
Times Square crash suspect due in court

By The Associated Press July 13, 2017 12:43 am 07/13/2017 12:43am
FILE- In this May 19, 2017, file photo, Richard Rojas, of the Bronx, N.Y., appears in court in Manhattan Criminal Court, in New York. Rojas, who is accused of mowing down a crowd of Times Square pedestrians with his car, is scheduled to be in court Thursday, July 13, where he is expected to enter a plea. (R. Umar Abbasi/New York Post via AP, Pool)

NEW YORK (AP) — A man accused of intentionally mowing down pedestrians on a Times Square sidewalk is due in court.

Richard Rojas is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, when he will enter a plea.

Police say Rojas steered his SUV onto a sidewalk May 18 and hit the gas, killing an 18-year-old woman and injuring 22 other people.

According to prosecutors, Rojas said he wanted to “kill them all” and police should have shot him to stop him. He told police that he had been smoking marijuana laced with the hallucinogenic drug PCP.

Rojas has several prior criminal cases. He pleaded guilty shortly before the Times Square crash to harassment in the Bronx after he was accused of pulling a knife on a notary in his home.

