Thomas, Jones help Sun beat Fever 89-73

By The Associated Press July 30, 2017 5:21 pm 07/30/2017 05:21pm
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Alyssa Thomas had 14 points, eight assists and four steals while Jonquel Jones had her 13th double-double of the season to help the Connecticut Sun beat the Indiana Fever 89-73 on Sunday.

Jones finished with 14 points, 13 rebounds and three blocked shots and Jasmine Thomas led Connecticut (14-9) with 15 points. The Sun have won 13 of their last 17 after losing five of six to open the season.

Connecticut scored 16 of the first 20 points as the Fever committed five turnovers and made just 2 of 8 shots from the field in the opening six minutes.

Erica Wheeler and Jazmon Gwathmey led Indiana (8-16) with 13 points apiece. The Fever have lost nine of their last 10 games, including four in a row.

Candice Dupree missed the game for personal reasons.

Topics:
