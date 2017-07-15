501.5
The New York Times asks court to toss Sarah Palin lawsuit

By The Associated Press July 15, 2017 12:57 pm 07/15/2017 12:57pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times has asked a judge to toss out a defamation lawsuit former Alaska governor Sarah Palin filed against it.

The newspaper said in court papers late Friday that its prompt and full correction of an editorial that referenced Palin’s political action committee nullifies her claims.

Palin sued the Times in Manhattan federal court last month, saying the newspaper had accused her of inciting the mass shooting that severely wounded then-Arizona U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords. She sought unspecified damages.

The lawsuit referenced a June editorial in the Times on the recent shooting of Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise (skuh-LEES’).

In court papers Friday, Times lawyers noted that the plain words of the editorial referenced Palin’s “SarahPAC” political action committee rather than Palin herself.

