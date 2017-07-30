501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » The Latest: Van strikes…

The Latest: Van strikes group on LA sidewalk, 6 hurt

By The Associated Press July 30, 2017 8:22 pm 07/30/2017 08:22pm
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on a van striking a group of people on a Los Angeles sidewalk. (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

Authorities say a vehicle plowed into a group of people on a Los Angeles sidewalk, sending eight people to the hospital with injuries.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart says the crash was reported Sunday afternoon on Pico Boulevard in the Mid-Wilshire area.

Stewart said a 44-year-old man suffered critical injuries, three were seriously hurt and four others were taken to the hospital in fair condition. An off-duty firefighter with the department was in the crowd but did not get injured.

Video footage from a news helicopter show a white van coming to rest on the sidewalk. The vehicle appeared to have knocked down a white picket fence surrounding outdoor seating for diners at The Fish Spot restaurant.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Los Angeles police spokesman Josh Rubenstein said the crash appeared to be an accident.

___

4:45 p.m.

Authorities say a vehicle plowed into a group of people on a Los Angeles sidewalk, injuring six people.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart says the crash was reported Sunday afternoon on Pico Boulevard in the Mid-Wilshire area.

Stewart said four people were taken to the hospital; their conditions were not immediately known. Two others were transported with non-life threatening injuries.

Video footage from a news helicopter show a white van coming to rest on the sidewalk. The vehicle appeared to have knocked down a white picket fence surrounding outdoor seating for diners at The Fish Spot restaurant.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Living News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Photos

Presidential pets through the years

You remember Bo and Sunny and Barney, too. But what about Misty the cat, Freckles the beagle and Pushinka the mongrel offspring of the famous Soviet space dog?

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?