The Latest: Trump in tweet denies chaos at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

8:35 a.m.

President Donald Trump is insisting there is no chaos in his White House.

Trump says on Twitter on Monday: “Highest Stock Market EVER, best economic numbers in years, unemployment lowest in 17 years, wages raising, border secure, S.C.: No WH chaos!”

Trump’s tweet came before the swearing-in of a new chief of staff. Ret. Gen. John Kelly will take over from Reince Priebus.

Over the past week, Trump’s new communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, attacked Priebus in a profanity-laden tirade, Trump drew criticism for his public attacks on Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the latest effort by Senate Republicans to overhaul the nation’s health care law failed.

___

3:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump’s new chief of staff is entering a West Wing battered by crisis.

Retired Gen. John Kelly, previously the Homeland Security secretary, takes over Monday from the ousted Reince Priebus. Trump hopes Kelly can bring some military order to an administration weighed down by a stalled legislative agenda, a cabal of infighting West Wing aides and a stack of investigations.

Still, Kelly’s success will depend on how much authority he is granted and whether Trump’s dueling aides will put aside their rivalries to work together. Also unclear is whether a new chief of staff can influence the president’s social media habits.

While Trump is trying to refresh his team, he signaled over the weekend that he does not want to give up the fight on health care.

