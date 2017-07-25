The Latest: Trump continues tweet rant against AG Sessions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions (all times local):

6:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump is keeping up pressure on Attorney General Jeff Sessions, taking to Twitter at daybreak Tuesday to accuse the former senator and campaign ally and adviser of taking a “VERY WEAK” position at the Justice Department on “Hillary Clinton crimes.”

In a post shortly after 6 a.m. EDT, the president also said: “Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump campaign — quietly working to boost Clinton. So where is the investigation A.G.” He also tweeted: “Problem is, the acting head of the FBI & the person in charge of the Hillary investigation, Andrew McCabe, got $700,000 from H for wife.”

The social network flares sent out from the White House followed a pattern that intensified earlier this month with Trump’s harsh criticism of Sessions in an interview with The New York Times. Earlier, Trump referred to the attorney general in a tweet as “beleaguered.” Trump has been angry that Sessions chose to recuse himself from the government’s investigation of Russian meddling in last year’s U.S. election.

___

3:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump has spoken with advisers about firing Attorney General Jeff Sessions, as he continues to rage against Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from all matters related to the Russia investigation.

The president’s anger again bubbled into public view Monday as he referred to Sessions in a tweet as “beleaguered.” Privately, Trump has speculated aloud to allies in recent days about the potential consequences of firing Sessions, according to three people who have recently spoken to the president. They demanded anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Trump often talks about making staff changes without following through, so those who have spoken with the president cautioned that a change may not be imminent or happen at all. What is clear is that Trump remains furious that the attorney general recused himself from the investigations.

