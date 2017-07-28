501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » The Latest: Trump arrives…

The Latest: Trump arrives in NY to talk immigration, crime

By The Associated Press July 28, 2017 2:24 pm 07/28/2017 02:24pm
Share
President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One after arriving at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, N.Y., Friday, July 28, 2017, to deliver a speech on the street gang MS-13. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s speech on Long Island (all times local):

2:05 p.m.

President Donald Trump is pledging to “destroy” the violent MS-13 street gang and other similar organizations.

He says he’s more focused on MS-13 because it is “particularly violent.” Trump says MS-13’s members don’t like to shoot their victims because death comes too fast. He says MS-13 members prefer to knife and cut their victims, so they die slowly and more painfully.

Trump says of MS-13: “These are animals.”

The president is addressing law enforcement officials and relatives of crime victims in Brentwood, in Suffolk County, New York, where MS-13, or Mara Salvatrucha, has committed a string of gruesome murders, including the April killing of four young men.

___

2 p.m.

President Donald Trump has arrived in New York to speak about the administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration and violent crime.

Trump was speaking Friday at Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood on Long Island. The venue is close to where the ultra-violent street gang MS-13 has committed a string of gruesome murders, including April’s massacre of four young men.

The president is expected to continue his tough talk on immigration and urge Congress to dedicate more funding to border enforcement and faster deportations.

Law enforcement officials and family members of crime victims are expected to be in the audience.

Critics of Trump’s desire for stepped-up border enforcement and swifter deportations say the money could be better spent on other programs.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Photos

Presidential pets through the years

You remember Bo and Sunny and Barney, too. But what about Misty the cat, Freckles the beagle and Pushinka the mongrel offspring of the famous Soviet space dog?

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?